Election Tensions Flare in Haryana as Candidate Claims Assault
Haryana Jan Sevak Party candidate Balraj Kundu accused former Congress MLA Anand Singh Dangi of assaulting him and his assistant at a polling booth. The incident allegedly stemmed from tensions over the impending defeat of Dangi's son, a Congress candidate. Kundu urged voters to remain peaceful.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-10-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 10:31 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tense electoral episode, Balraj Kundu, the Haryana Jan Sevak Party candidate, alleged that he and his assistant were assaulted by former Congress MLA Anand Singh Dangi.
The alleged attack occurred at polling booth number 134 in Rohtak district during the Haryana Assembly elections.
Kundu claimed the confrontation was sparked by Dangi's apprehension about his son's political prospects. Despite the incident, Kundu called for calm among voters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
