Election Tensions Flare in Haryana as Candidate Claims Assault

In a tense electoral episode, Balraj Kundu, the Haryana Jan Sevak Party candidate, alleged that he and his assistant were assaulted by former Congress MLA Anand Singh Dangi.

The alleged attack occurred at polling booth number 134 in Rohtak district during the Haryana Assembly elections.

Kundu claimed the confrontation was sparked by Dangi's apprehension about his son's political prospects. Despite the incident, Kundu called for calm among voters.

