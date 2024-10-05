Ukraine Unveils Victory Plan Amid Ongoing Tensions

Ukraine is preparing to unveil a 'victory plan' at a meeting with its allies at Ramstein, Germany, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Telegram.

The proposal, promising a clear end to the war with Russia, was recently discussed with U.S. President Joe Biden during Zelenskiy's visit to Washington. The U.S. State Department expressed interest in the proposal.

However, reports from the Wall Street Journal suggest that it primarily requests weaponry and missile use relaxations, lacking a holistic peace strategy.

