Ukraine Unveils Victory Plan Amid Ongoing Tensions
Ukraine is set to present its 'victory plan' against Russia at a meeting with allies in Germany. President Zelenskiy shared details with U.S. leaders, but U.S. officials claim it's more of a weapons request than a strategic roadmap.
Ukraine is preparing to unveil a 'victory plan' at a meeting with its allies at Ramstein, Germany, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Telegram.
The proposal, promising a clear end to the war with Russia, was recently discussed with U.S. President Joe Biden during Zelenskiy's visit to Washington. The U.S. State Department expressed interest in the proposal.
However, reports from the Wall Street Journal suggest that it primarily requests weaponry and missile use relaxations, lacking a holistic peace strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
