Ukraine Unveils Victory Plan Amid Ongoing Tensions

Ukraine is set to present its 'victory plan' against Russia at a meeting with allies in Germany. President Zelenskiy shared details with U.S. leaders, but U.S. officials claim it's more of a weapons request than a strategic roadmap.

Updated: 05-10-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 14:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine is preparing to unveil a 'victory plan' at a meeting with its allies at Ramstein, Germany, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Telegram.

The proposal, promising a clear end to the war with Russia, was recently discussed with U.S. President Joe Biden during Zelenskiy's visit to Washington. The U.S. State Department expressed interest in the proposal.

However, reports from the Wall Street Journal suggest that it primarily requests weaponry and missile use relaxations, lacking a holistic peace strategy.

