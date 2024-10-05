Modi's Accusations: Congress and Urban Naxals

In a searing speech at a rally in Maharashtra's Washim district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the Congress, ac cusing it of being controlled by a 'gang of urban Naxals' and pursuing a 'dangerous agenda.' He urged the audience to resist this agenda by staying united.

Modi criticized the Congress for allegedly exploiting the poor and failing to improve their conditions, claiming it divides people for selfish political motives. He referenced a recent drug bust in Delhi, accusing a Congress leader of involvement, and pointed out Congress' history of harming marginalized communities like the Banjaras.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the BJP government's achievements, including projects worth Rs 23,3000 crore focusing on agriculture and animal husbandry sectors. He expressed pride in the newly inaugurated Banjara Virasat Museum and emphasized the ongoing efforts to aid farmers, particularly through schemes like the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi.

