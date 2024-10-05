Storm of Falsehoods: Navigating Misinformation in Hurricane Aftermath

In the wake of Hurricane Helene's devastation in the United States, social media has been flooded with misinformation, including false claims about the use of disaster funds and accusations that officials can control the weather.

Government officials, both local and national, are attempting to combat these rumors, which have been amplified by figures such as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Among the allegations are that Helene was an engineered storm to exploit local resources, and that federal funds are being diverted to help undocumented migrants.

The White House has accused Republican figures of deliberately spreading these rumors to divide the nation and hinder disaster recovery efforts. FEMA has emphasized its financial commitment to immediate response measures, while combating misinformation through its online platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)