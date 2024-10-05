Rajasthan MCPI(U) Criticizes NDA's 'Anti-People' Policies

The Rajasthan chapter of the Marxist Communist Party of India (United) has openly criticized the NDA government at the Centre, accusing it of failing to address economic discontent across the nation.

A three-day seminar, titled 'The Greatest Need of our Time', concluded with discussions on various issues, highlighting increasing dissatisfaction among farmers, Dalits, traders, and the middle class.

MCPI(U) leaders condemned the government's 'anti-people' policies and emphasized their commitment to achieving an egalitarian society rooted in justice and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)