Left Menu

Rajasthan MCPI(U) Criticizes NDA's 'Anti-People' Policies

The Rajasthan chapter of the Marxist Communist Party of India (United) slammed the NDA government's economic policies as 'anti-people' in a seminar. Criticisms included the erosion of democratic rights and dissatisfaction among farmers, Dalits, and traders, with calls for an egalitarian society based on justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 05-10-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 19:55 IST
Rajasthan MCPI(U) Criticizes NDA's 'Anti-People' Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan chapter of the Marxist Communist Party of India (United) has openly criticized the NDA government at the Centre, accusing it of failing to address economic discontent across the nation.

A three-day seminar, titled 'The Greatest Need of our Time', concluded with discussions on various issues, highlighting increasing dissatisfaction among farmers, Dalits, traders, and the middle class.

MCPI(U) leaders condemned the government's 'anti-people' policies and emphasized their commitment to achieving an egalitarian society rooted in justice and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024