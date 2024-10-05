Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Government's Handling of China Tensions

The Congress has criticized the BJP-led government's China policy, accusing it of failing to form a cohesive strategy against Beijing's aggression. Allegations were made that Prime Minister Modi provided China a 'clean chit' on border issues in 2020. Congress demands a debate in Parliament on the topic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 22:16 IST
Congress Criticizes Government's Handling of China Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party voiced a sharp critique of the current government led by the BJP regarding its approach to China. The opposition accused the administration of lacking a coherent strategy to address Beijing's aggressive stance.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, pointed fingers at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that his statement in 2020 absolving China of blame for border incidents might have forced India into accepting a 'new normal' in bilateral relations.

Ramesh emphasized the gravity of the situation by highlighting issues such as the stalled disengagement in key border areas and the potential shift in policy towards Chinese investments, questioning if India's national security is being compromised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024