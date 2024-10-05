Congress Criticizes Government's Handling of China Tensions
The Congress has criticized the BJP-led government's China policy, accusing it of failing to form a cohesive strategy against Beijing's aggression. Allegations were made that Prime Minister Modi provided China a 'clean chit' on border issues in 2020. Congress demands a debate in Parliament on the topic.
The Congress party voiced a sharp critique of the current government led by the BJP regarding its approach to China. The opposition accused the administration of lacking a coherent strategy to address Beijing's aggressive stance.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, pointed fingers at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that his statement in 2020 absolving China of blame for border incidents might have forced India into accepting a 'new normal' in bilateral relations.
Ramesh emphasized the gravity of the situation by highlighting issues such as the stalled disengagement in key border areas and the potential shift in policy towards Chinese investments, questioning if India's national security is being compromised.
