Haryana Awakens: A Voter Showdown Sets Political Scene

The Haryana assembly elections witnessed a 66.96% voter turnout, with predictions favoring a Congress majority after 10 years. Exit polls suggest Congress might secure 44-64 seats against BJP's 15-32. Voting saw senior citizens and prominent figures participating with enthusiasm. Counting begins October 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-10-2024 00:52 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 00:52 IST
The Haryana assembly elections on Saturday recorded a voter turnout of over 66%, with exit polls widely favoring the Congress to emerge victorious after a decade. According to the Election Commission, the elections spanned 90 assembly seats in a single phase, commencing at 7 am and concluding at 6 pm with minimal disruptions.

Exit poll predictions suggest a strong comeback for the Congress, potentially winning 44 to 64 seats, while the ruling BJP is estimated to secure between 15 to 32 seats. Among key candidates are Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Congress and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from BJP.

Senior citizens, including centenarians, actively participated, along with notable figures like Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The polls saw a multi-party contest involving alliances like BJP, Cong, JJP-Azad Samaj Party, and others, as Haryana prepares for counting on October 8.

