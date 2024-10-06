India-Pakistan Dialogue: A Call for Mutual Responsibility

Ravinder Raina, President of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit, emphasized the need for mutual responsibility in successful bilateral talks between India and Pakistan. He quoted the famous proverb, 'Taali dono haathon se bajti hai,' underscoring the importance of reciprocal engagement in diplomacy.

Raina's comments come in the wake of encouragement from National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah, who expressed hope regarding External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's upcoming visit to Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting. However, Jaishankar is not set to discuss Indo-Pak relations during his visit.

Highlighting India's diplomatic history, Raina noted India's consistent efforts to maintain international friendships, citing past initiatives by leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi. Abdullah also criticized recent conflicts in West Asia, advocating dialogue over warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)