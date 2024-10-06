Left Menu

India-Pakistan Dialogue: A Call for Mutual Responsibility

Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina stresses the need for mutual responsibility for successful India-Pakistan talks, quoting 'Taali dono haathon se bajti hai'. His remarks follow optimism from NC Chief Farooq Abdullah on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's upcoming visit to Pakistan for the SCO meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 12:35 IST
Jammu and Kashmir unit BJP Chief Ravinder Raina (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Ravinder Raina, President of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit, emphasized the need for mutual responsibility in successful bilateral talks between India and Pakistan. He quoted the famous proverb, 'Taali dono haathon se bajti hai,' underscoring the importance of reciprocal engagement in diplomacy.

Raina's comments come in the wake of encouragement from National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah, who expressed hope regarding External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's upcoming visit to Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting. However, Jaishankar is not set to discuss Indo-Pak relations during his visit.

Highlighting India's diplomatic history, Raina noted India's consistent efforts to maintain international friendships, citing past initiatives by leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi. Abdullah also criticized recent conflicts in West Asia, advocating dialogue over warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

