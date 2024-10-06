Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Stoking Communal Tensions in Goa
Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of inciting communal tensions in Goa, threatening the state's harmony. He alleges illegal land conversions, environmental disregard as part of the divisive strategy. Despite these efforts, Gandhi emphasizes that people in Goa and India remain united against such agendas.
In a strong critique, Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi claimed the BJP is inflaming communal tensions in Goa, risking the state's social harmony.
Highlighting Goa's allure as its natural beauty and peaceful coexistence, Gandhi accused the BJP of undermining this harmony through deliberately provocative actions.
He asserted these divisive actions, coupled with illegal land conversions, won't go unopposed, as citizens across Goa and India stand united against such policies.
