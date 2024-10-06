Congress Chief Criticizes Fadnavis Over Nehru Comments

Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole has called out Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding an apology for his comments about Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru made at a high-profile event in Thane. The event, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saw Fadnavis targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks about Nehru's book.

Fadnavis questioned if Gandhi would apologize for the depiction of the Maratha warrior-king Shivaji in Nehru's writings. In response, Patole accused Fadnavis of lying about Nehru's historical comments and insisted on an apology for the collapse of Shivaji's statue in August. Patole urged Modi to highlight his previous government accomplishments instead of attacking the opposition.

As the Maharashtra assembly polls loom, with elections likely in November, Patole expressed confidence in a Congress resurgence, predicting better results than anticipated in Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir. Additionally, he criticized the BJP for turning Maharashtra into a drug hub, allegedly harming the state's youth.

