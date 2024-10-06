Left Menu

Congress Chief Criticizes Fadnavis Over Nehru Comments

Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole criticized Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for remarks about Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru during an event. Patole called for an apology from Fadnavis over a collapsed statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji and accused the BJP of undermining the state. The Maharashtra assembly polls are approaching.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 16:42 IST
Congress Chief Criticizes Fadnavis Over Nehru Comments
Nana Patole
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole has called out Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding an apology for his comments about Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru made at a high-profile event in Thane. The event, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saw Fadnavis targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks about Nehru's book.

Fadnavis questioned if Gandhi would apologize for the depiction of the Maratha warrior-king Shivaji in Nehru's writings. In response, Patole accused Fadnavis of lying about Nehru's historical comments and insisted on an apology for the collapse of Shivaji's statue in August. Patole urged Modi to highlight his previous government accomplishments instead of attacking the opposition.

As the Maharashtra assembly polls loom, with elections likely in November, Patole expressed confidence in a Congress resurgence, predicting better results than anticipated in Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir. Additionally, he criticized the BJP for turning Maharashtra into a drug hub, allegedly harming the state's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024