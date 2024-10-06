Kalpana Soren Accuses BJP of Hindering Jharkhand's Growth
JMM MLA Kalpana Soren accused the BJP of deliberately keeping Jharkhand impoverished by denying it necessary funds. Speaking at a rally, she argued that discrimination in fund allocation extends to multiple schemes, claiming it is hindering the state's progress in sports and other sectors.
JMM MLA Kalpana Soren launched a fierce attack on the BJP on Sunday, accusing the party of intentionally keeping Jharkhand impoverished. Addressing supporters in Simdega district during the 'Maiyan Samman Yatra', Soren alleged bias in fund allocation by the BJP-led central government.
She highlighted Jharkhand's distinct identity in sports like hockey, pointing out that despite its abundant talent, the state ranks low in receiving funds from the Centre's Khelo India initiative. Soren claimed this was because funds are favored towards BJP-ruled states.
Soren, who is also the wife of the current Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, accused the Centre of interfering across various schemes, including housing. According to her, Jharkhand has also been deprived of coal royalty dues. She asserted that the upcoming elections would serve as a strong response to the BJP's policies affecting Jharkhand.
