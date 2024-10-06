Left Menu

Kalpana Soren Accuses BJP of Hindering Jharkhand's Growth

JMM MLA Kalpana Soren accused the BJP of deliberately keeping Jharkhand impoverished by denying it necessary funds. Speaking at a rally, she argued that discrimination in fund allocation extends to multiple schemes, claiming it is hindering the state's progress in sports and other sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Simdega | Updated: 06-10-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 17:23 IST
Kalpana Soren Accuses BJP of Hindering Jharkhand's Growth
Kalpana Soren
  • Country:
  • India

JMM MLA Kalpana Soren launched a fierce attack on the BJP on Sunday, accusing the party of intentionally keeping Jharkhand impoverished. Addressing supporters in Simdega district during the 'Maiyan Samman Yatra', Soren alleged bias in fund allocation by the BJP-led central government.

She highlighted Jharkhand's distinct identity in sports like hockey, pointing out that despite its abundant talent, the state ranks low in receiving funds from the Centre's Khelo India initiative. Soren claimed this was because funds are favored towards BJP-ruled states.

Soren, who is also the wife of the current Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, accused the Centre of interfering across various schemes, including housing. According to her, Jharkhand has also been deprived of coal royalty dues. She asserted that the upcoming elections would serve as a strong response to the BJP's policies affecting Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024