Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Mahakumbh 2025 with Zero Waste Initiatives

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a December 15 deadline for completing preparations for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. The state government is leveraging AI technology for safety and is committed to zero plastic usage while expanding the festival area. Devotees are assured of not needing to walk more than a kilometer during their visit, except on six peak festival days.

With over 700 electric shuttle buses to enhance transportation, CM Yogi emphasized the government's focus on zero waste discharge into the Ganga and Yamuna rivers. He stated that sewage will be treated or redirected after treatment to maintain cleanliness. The administration aims to stage a grand and organized event, surpassing the benchmarks set by the Prayagraj Kumbh 2019.

CM Yogi highlighted that preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 are advancing rapidly with collaboration from central government agencies. After meetings with key religious figures, he expressed confidence in staging a safe and impressive event, akin to the globally recognized 2019 edition. The event is scheduled for January 14 to February 26, 2025, with subsidies announced for hospitality enhancements along major routes to welcome tourists and devotees.

