Congress Surges Ahead: Exit Polls Predict Victory in Haryana

As the political landscape of Haryana evolves, exit polls suggest a significant shift, with Congress anticipated to form the next government. Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja confidently forecasts the party securing more than 60 assembly seats, highlighting a considerable anti-incumbency wave against the ruling BJP.

Selja remarked that Congress is now perceived as a robust alternative, emphasizing the disconnect between the BJP and the common populace. She attributed the turning of political tides partly to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, which she described as a pivotal moment.

The decision regarding the Chief Ministerial post, should Congress emerge victorious, remains with the party's high command. As the state gears up for vote counting on October 8, all eyes are on the results, with exit polls depicting a Congress advantage over the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)