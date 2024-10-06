Resignation Shakes Starmer's Administration: Sue Gray Steps Down Amidst Tensions

In a surprising turn of events, Sue Gray, chief of staff to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, resigned on Sunday. Her departure follows swirling rumors of internal discord, just months after Starmer secured a resounding election victory.

Gray, previously a top civil servant, became embroiled in media leaks regarding her salary, and anonymous sources criticized her role in Starmer's shaky start at Downing Street. Recently, she acknowledged that continued speculation threatened to divert attention from the crucial governmental changes needed under Starmer's leadership.

Simultaneously, Starmer's administration is under fire for receiving lavish gifts while reducing financial assistance for energy bills, a move affecting millions of pensioners. With Gray transitioning to a regional envoy and Morgan McSweeney stepping in as her replacement, Starmer is also restructuring his advisory team. These changes come alongside critical financial decisions and tax strategies, as the Conservatives seize the opportunity to label Starmer's government as disorganized.

