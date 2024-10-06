Delhi Bus Marshal Controversy: AAP Hits BJP for 'Anti-Poor' Policies
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi criticizes BJP over the termination of bus marshals, accusing them of anti-poor policies that led to thousands losing jobs. AAP alleges BJP backtracked on its promise to regularize bus marshals, amid protests and detentions. Atishi praises Kejriwal's transformative governance in Delhi.
In a heated exchange of words, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their actions regarding the termination of bus marshals. She labeled the party as 'anti-poor,' attributing the loss of thousands of jobs and an increase in homelessness to their policies and decisions.
The controversy stems from last year when Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ended the services of bus marshals, prompting public dissent and protests. Chief Minister Atishi and her cabinet had passed a resolution to regularize these positions, but she claimed BJP reneged on their assurances.
In the face of protests and detentions of party members, including Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi highlighted Arvind Kejriwal's governance achievements in improving Delhi's infrastructure, education, and health services over the past decade, painting a stark contrast to the BJP's track record.
