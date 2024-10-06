Exit Polls Stir Political Drama: Congress Eyes Victory, BJP Dismisses Projections

In the wake of exit poll projections, political tensions have heightened as leaders from various parties voiced their expectations. Delhi Congress President, Devender Yadav, expressed optimism about forming strong governments in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. Yadav stated, "There is a favorable atmosphere in Haryana, and we are confident of a robust government there. In J&K, a coalition is on the horizon."

Adding to the Congress narrative, Mewa Singh, the party's candidate from the Ladwa assembly constituency, criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He remarked that public discontent against the BJP had materialized in the form of votes. "During the BJP's tenure, issues like corruption, inflation, law and order, and unemployment plagued the state, leading to widespread anger among the populace," Singh articulated to ANI.

Contrastingly, BJP leader Shaina NC downplayed the exit polls, emphasizing that actual mandates are issued by citizens. She asserted, "BJP will take the reins in Haryana. Our administration launched several beneficial schemes, and it's the people's mandate that truly counts, not exit poll predictions."

Simultaneously, RJD MP Misa Bharti welcomed the exit poll results as a triumph for the INDIA alliance. She commented, "The departure polls predict an INDIA alliance government in both Haryana and J&K. This upcoming government represents the people's choice, diverging from BJP rule."

The exit polls have set the political stage ablaze, projecting a potential clean sweep for Congress in Haryana, with some forecasts suggesting the party could secure over 50 of the 90 assembly seats. Notably, Axis My India forecasts a hung assembly in Jammu and Kashmir with the National Conference-Congress alliance slightly leading and the BJP closely following the opposition.

Axis My India indicates that the NC-Congress alliance could capture 35-45 seats, while the BJP may secure 24-34 seats. With the majority threshold set at 46, no party appears to cross it. The single-phase polling in Haryana concluded smoothly, witnessing a voter turnout of 65.65% across 20,000 polling stations.

Jammu and Kashmir's elections proceeded in three stages on September 18, September 25, and October 1. The election results for both states are anticipated on October 8. (ANI)

