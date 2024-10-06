Left Menu

Political Showdown: Kejriwal's 'Janata ki Adalat' Sparks BJP Criticism

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal criticized Arvind Kejriwal's 'Janata ki Adalat' as a political drama amid upcoming elections, accusing him of worsening Delhi's condition. Controversies over bus marshal terminations and BJP's accusations of undue credit-taking add to the tension as Kejriwal challenges BJP's governance and electoral promises.

Updated: 06-10-2024 22:12 IST
Political Showdown: Kejriwal's 'Janata ki Adalat' Sparks BJP Criticism
Delhi BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuff to Arvind Kejriwal's 'Janata ki Adalat' event, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal dismissed it as a mere "political drama". The Aam Aadmi Party convenor, who has been accused of disregarding public consultation during his tenure, faces allegations of exacerbating Delhi's governance issues.

Khandelwal further criticized Kejriwal over the termination of bus marshals, claiming it led to 10,000 people losing their jobs. He accused AAP of political maneuvering as elections approach, taking credit from BJP efforts to resolve the matter through Delhi's Lieutenant Governor.

During the 'Janata ki Adalat', Kejriwal counterattacked the BJP, criticising their "double-engine" governance for failing economic policies and lack of public services like free education and electricity. As political tensions escalate, both parties spar over the effectiveness and sincerity of governance strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

