Political Drama Behind 'Jana Nayagan' Censorship Delay
The censor certification delay of Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan' is stirring political controversy. TVK's R Chakravarthi claims that the CBFC's actions reflect a deliberate attempt to stall the film's release, potentially angering Tamil Nadu's populace. Legal moves by the central government are under scrutiny.
- Country:
- India
The delay in censor certification for the Vijay-starrer 'Jana Nayagan' has been described as a 'deliberate' act by TVK state legal wing joint coordinator R Chakravarthi, who warned that any appeal would incite anger among the Tamil Nadu public.
Chakravarthi argued that a further appeal by the CBFC would reveal a political motive to hinder the film's release, jeopardizing actor Vijay's success and intensifying public dissatisfaction with the Union government. The Central Board of Film Certification's actions are viewed as an attempt to block the scheduled premiere on January 9.
The Madras High Court has highlighted that the CBFC Chairperson lacks authority to reassess the film, after the examining committee had cleared it. While CBFC cited objections over 'security forces symbols,' no specific scene was marked controversial. The possibility of further legal disputes could delay the release, though final decisions rest with the film's crew.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Intense Rainfall Ahead: Coastal Tamil Nadu Braces for Storm Impact
Tamil Nadu dominate pencak silat, volleyball to lead medal standings at Khelo India Beach Games
KIBG 2026: Prasanna Bendre wins Tanding gold, Tamil Nadu win big in Beach Volleyball
Kauvery Hospital & Tamil Nadu Seniors Tennis Club Organise Open Tennis Tournament
Natural for political parties to want to participate in govt: Karti Chidambaram amid demands for power sharing in Tamil Nadu