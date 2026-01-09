Political Drama Behind 'Jana Nayagan' Censorship Delay

The delay in censor certification for the Vijay-starrer 'Jana Nayagan' has been described as a 'deliberate' act by TVK state legal wing joint coordinator R Chakravarthi, who warned that any appeal would incite anger among the Tamil Nadu public.

Chakravarthi argued that a further appeal by the CBFC would reveal a political motive to hinder the film's release, jeopardizing actor Vijay's success and intensifying public dissatisfaction with the Union government. The Central Board of Film Certification's actions are viewed as an attempt to block the scheduled premiere on January 9.

The Madras High Court has highlighted that the CBFC Chairperson lacks authority to reassess the film, after the examining committee had cleared it. While CBFC cited objections over 'security forces symbols,' no specific scene was marked controversial. The possibility of further legal disputes could delay the release, though final decisions rest with the film's crew.

(With inputs from agencies.)