High Stakes in Haryana: Congress Faces Leadership Dilemma
As Haryana assembly poll results approach, the Congress party faces a leadership contest, with former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Dalit leader Kumari Selja vying for the CM position. The party’s high command, weighing mass appeal and regional satrap tendencies, will make the final decision.
- Country:
- India
As Haryana's assembly poll results loom, the battle for chief ministership intensifies within Congress. Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the former chief minister, eyes a potential return, supported by his influential role in selecting over 70 candidates for the state elections.
However, Kumari Selja, a prominent Dalit leader, has made a surprising public bid for the CM post, complicating Hooda's anticipated leadership. Selja's move underscores her strategic positioning amid Congress's ongoing emphasis on the Dalit card nationally, exemplified by their 'Save Constitution' campaign.
Congress's approach of honoring mass leaders like Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Himachal and Siddaramaiah in Karnataka reflects the party's recent inclination, suggesting that the high command's decision post-results will heavily consider grassroots influence and elected MLAs' opinions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dealers, 'damaad' and corrupt used to call shots when Bhupinder Singh Hooda ruled Haryana: Amit Shah at rally in Tohana.
Direct fight between Congress, BJP in Haryana; people will not go for vote-cutters: Bhupinder Singh Hooda to PTI.
Final decision on Haryana CM pick will be taken by Congress high command, will be acceptable to me: Bhupinder Singh Hooda to PTI.
Smriti Irani Challenges Congress on Dalit Leadership, Promotes Haryana Welfare Schemes
Bhupinder Singh Hooda Predicts 'Massive Mandate' for Congress in Haryana