Hungary's Controversial Constitutional Changes: Orban's Political Strategy Unfolds

Hungary's parliament sanctioned significant constitutional changes on Monday, primarily affecting LGBTQ+ communities and groups perceived as foreign-funded political influencers. Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who's led since 2010, is implementing these amendments to solidify his voter base and challenge the emerging political opposition as the nation prepares for the 2026 elections.

The constitutional modifications, adopted with Fidesz's comfortable parliamentary majority and far-right support, prioritize children's physical and moral development above all other rights, aligning with Orban's Christian-Conservative agenda. Notably, the amendments restrict the recognition of gender to male and female and have sparked public backlash against perceived limitations on individual rights.

Orban's recent legislation also bans Hungary's annual Pride march, citing child protection concerns and limiting freedom of assembly, a move that sparked widespread protest. In addition, the constitutional overhaul targets non-EU citizens holding dual citizenship, reflecting broader efforts to counteract perceived foreign influence undermining Hungary's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)