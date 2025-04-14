Hungary's Controversial Constitutional Changes: Orban's Political Strategy Unfolds
Hungary's parliament has approved controversial constitutional changes targeting LGBTQ+ rights and foreign-funded political groups. These amendments are part of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's strategy to strengthen his support base ahead of the 2026 elections, with implications for media, non-governmental organizations, and freedom of assembly in the country.
Hungary's parliament sanctioned significant constitutional changes on Monday, primarily affecting LGBTQ+ communities and groups perceived as foreign-funded political influencers. Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who's led since 2010, is implementing these amendments to solidify his voter base and challenge the emerging political opposition as the nation prepares for the 2026 elections.
The constitutional modifications, adopted with Fidesz's comfortable parliamentary majority and far-right support, prioritize children's physical and moral development above all other rights, aligning with Orban's Christian-Conservative agenda. Notably, the amendments restrict the recognition of gender to male and female and have sparked public backlash against perceived limitations on individual rights.
Orban's recent legislation also bans Hungary's annual Pride march, citing child protection concerns and limiting freedom of assembly, a move that sparked widespread protest. In addition, the constitutional overhaul targets non-EU citizens holding dual citizenship, reflecting broader efforts to counteract perceived foreign influence undermining Hungary's sovereignty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
