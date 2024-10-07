Left Menu

Kerala Assembly Chaos: Opposition Protests Question Downgrade

The Kerala Legislative Assembly session was marked by uproar as the opposition protested the downgrading of starred questions. Accusations were exchanged between the opposition, led by VD Satheesan, and the Speaker over undermined inquiry rights. Despite explanations, the controversy escalated, leading to an opposition walkout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:06 IST
Kerala Legislative Assembly (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 12th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly turned tumultuous as opposition members vocally criticized the handling of their inquiries during Monday's Question Hour. Their dissatisfaction stemmed from the downgrading of 45 starred questions, which they claimed marginally addressed State and national concerns.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan challenged the decision, accusing the Speaker, AN Shamseer, and the government of sidelining critical issues. Satheesan argued that such questions were in public interest and not speculative, as the Speaker suggested. However, Shamseer maintained that the move was within Assembly rules.

Despite clarifications, the opposition insisted on transparency, focusing on significant events like the ADGP MR Ajith Kumar's meeting with RSS leaders. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan defended the administration's transparency, emphasizing compliance with rules. The opposition's persistent protests escalated tensions, resulting in a walkout and claims of disrespect against the Speaker's chair.

(With inputs from agencies.)

