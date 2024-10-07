North Carolina Overhauls Voting To Combat Hurricane Helene's Impact
North Carolina election officials have approved changes to voting protocols, aimed at easing voting for those affected by Hurricane Helene. The adjustments include flexible voting options and outreach teams in the devastated western part of the state, reflecting efforts to ensure all residents can cast their votes in the upcoming election.
In response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, North Carolina's election authorities have approved sweeping changes to voting processes. The decision, taken unanimously by the State Board of Elections, aims to provide accessible voting for residents in the hurricane-ravaged western areas.
These changes come as North Carolina remains a critical state in the presidential election race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris. With disrupted roads and communication lines, officials are determined to ensure all voters have equal access, whether by mail, during early voting, or on Election Day.
The election board's adjustments include mobilizing outreach teams in the 13 worst-hit counties to aid residents in completing their ballots, and allowing ballot pickup and drop-off at any polling station. The board is committed to overcoming logistical challenges, even resorting to unconventional methods like using four-wheelers and helicopters, as stressed by Republican board member Stacy Eggers IV.
(With inputs from agencies.)
