Chirag Paswan Confident of NDA's Victory Despite Exit Polls

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has voiced his confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) performance in the assembly elections for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, contradicting the predictions of several exit polls which show a favorable outcome for the opposition alliance, INDIA bloc.

Speaking to the press hours before the vote counting commenced, Paswan, whose party Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is a part of the BJP-led coalition, highlighted the NDA's governance track record as a key factor for their anticipated success. He also discussed the coalition's ambitions in Jharkhand, where elections might soon be announced.

The minister also supported the demand for awarding Bharat Ratna to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, acknowledging his significant contributions to the country's politics. Additionally, Paswan extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 23 years in public service, crediting Modi with enriching the nation with his experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)