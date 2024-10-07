Left Menu

Kais Saied Secures Landslide Victory in Tunisian Election

President Kais Saied won a significant victory in Tunisia's election, securing 90.69% of the vote, according to preliminary results announced by the electoral commission. The voter turnout was notably low at 28.8%. Saied's competitors were former ally turned critic Zouhair Maghzaoui and recently jailed Ayachi Zammel.

President Kais Saied has been re-elected for a second term in Tunisia's recent election, garnering an overwhelming 90.69% of the votes, according to preliminary outcomes shared by the electoral commission.

Despite Saied's sweeping victory, the election's turnout was a mere 28.8%, reflecting low public engagement in the political process.

Saied faced two opponents, including Zouhair Maghzaoui, leader of the Chaab Party and a former ally turned critic, as well as Ayachi Zammel, who was imprisoned last month.

