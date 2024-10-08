Sweeping Victory Amidst Controversy: Tunisia's Political Turmoil Continues

Tunisia's President, Kais Saied, achieved a commanding victory in the recent election, securing 90.7% of the vote according to the country's Independent High Authority for Elections. Despite this overwhelming win, critics remain wary of Saied's growing power, noting the low voter turnout and the imprisonment of his rivals.

The election has sparked comparisons to the era of former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, as Saied's actions continue to echo authoritarian tactics by consolidating authority, rewriting the constitution, and imprisoning opponents. Many candidates were barred from the ballot, and opposition parties called for a boycott, labeling the process a sham.

International observers, including the European Union, have expressed concern over the integrity of the electoral process and its implications for Tunisia's democracy. The tight grip on the election drew widespread criticism, highlighting Saied's intention to cleanse the nation of corruption, while raising fears about future repercussions for Tunisia's political landscape.

