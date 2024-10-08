Kashmir's Future at Stake: Rashid Calls for Peace Amidst Poll Count

As the vote counting process for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir commenced on Tuesday, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, President of the Awami Ittehad Party and Member of Parliament, issued a passionate appeal for peace and the protection of rights. Rashid emphasized the volatile geopolitical status of Jammu and Kashmir, positioned as it is between Pakistan and China, remarking, "the world is watching us."

Rashid declared, "Power is not a permanent thing...Jammu and Kashmir is not an ordinary State. On one side, there is Pakistan, on the other side, there is China. The world is watching us. Let the people of Kashmir live and give them their rights." He also urged India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, to utilize his forthcoming attendance at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Islamabad to foster behind-the-scenes peace efforts in Kashmir.

"External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar should not go to Islamabad just for a tour. He should not deceive the world that I went to the Shanghai conference. He should do something good behind the scenes for the peace of Kashmir," Rashid insisted. The parliamentarian from Baramullah stressed the necessity for the next government to build bridges between the people of Jammu and Kashmir and New Delhi.

"I urge that whatever government is formed in Jammu and Kashmir, it should act as a bridge between the people of Jammu and Kashmir and New Delhi so that our troubles end and people live with honour, dignity, and self-respect," the AIP leader stated. Meanwhile, the counting of votes for the assembly elections in the region began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The elections, covering 90 constituencies, were conducted over three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1. The Election Commission of India reported an overall voter turnout of 63.88% for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, with a significant 69.69% turnout recorded in the third phase. Exit polls indicate the National Conference-Congress alliance may have an advantage in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)