Haryana and J&K Elections: A Clash of Confidences

As counting commenced for the Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir elections, BJP expressed optimism about its prospects, while Congress celebrated anticipated victories, attributing momentum to key initiatives. In J&K, the Congress-NC alliance aimed for a strong majority, criticizing BJP's governance style and policies as detrimental to democracy.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the election results counting for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir began on Tuesday, Union Minister Chirag Paswan expressed optimism about a positive outcome for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Paswan credited their hard work in both regions and noted the public's trust in the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, the Congress headquarters was abuzz with excitement as supporters danced to dhol-nagada beats. This exuberance was fueled by confidence in the party's victory, attributed to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra, which promoted farmers', women's, and laborers' rights while advocating for inclusivity among castes and religions.

According to Congress member Jagdish Sharma, their efforts have resonated with the public, signaling a decline in support for PM Modi's government. In Jammu, Congress candidate TS Tony declared that the Congress-NC alliance was poised to secure a majority, criticizing the BJP's governance and alleging misconduct concerning liquor policies and democracy undermining. The elections for J&K's 90 constituencies took place in three phases, while Haryana's polling concluded recently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

