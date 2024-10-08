Nayab Singh Saini Leads in Haryana Assembly Race
Haryana Chief Minister and BJP candidate Nayab Singh Saini is leading the Ladwa assembly seat ahead of Congress candidate Mewa Singh. As per early trends, Saini is ahead by 732 votes. Vote counting for the October 5 Haryana assembly elections commenced at 8 am on Tuesday.
In the ongoing Haryana assembly election count, Nayab Singh Saini, representing the ruling BJP, shows a promising lead in the Ladwa constituency.
According to early trends announced by the Election Commission, Saini is currently ahead by 732 votes against his closest contender, Congress nominee Mewa Singh.
The counting of votes from the October 5 assembly elections began at 8 am, marking a crucial phase in the state's political landscape.
