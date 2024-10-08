Nayab Singh Saini Leads in Haryana Assembly Race

In the ongoing Haryana assembly election count, Nayab Singh Saini, representing the ruling BJP, shows a promising lead in the Ladwa constituency.

According to early trends announced by the Election Commission, Saini is currently ahead by 732 votes against his closest contender, Congress nominee Mewa Singh.

The counting of votes from the October 5 assembly elections began at 8 am, marking a crucial phase in the state's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)