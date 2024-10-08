Savitri Jindal Leads Hisar Assembly Race Amidst Tough Competition

Independent candidate Savitri Jindal is making significant strides in the Haryana assembly election for the Hisar seat, leading the race according to the Election Commission's latest trends.

Savitri, not only notable for her independent candidature but also as the mother of BJP's Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal, has established a lead of 3,836 votes over her closest competitor, Congress's Ram Niwas Rara. Meanwhile, the BJP candidate and outgoing MLA Kamal Gupta finds himself in third place.

The counting of votes cast during the October 5 assembly elections began promptly at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, marking a critical juncture in Haryana's political landscape.

