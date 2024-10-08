Savitri Jindal Leads Hisar Assembly Race Amidst Tough Competition
Savitri Jindal, an independent candidate and mother of BJP MP Naveen Jindal, is leading the Hisar seat in Haryana elections. As vote counting progresses, Jindal is ahead by 3,836 votes, surpassing Congress’s Ram Niwas Rara and outgoing BJP MLA Kamal Gupta.
- Country:
- India
Independent candidate Savitri Jindal is making significant strides in the Haryana assembly election for the Hisar seat, leading the race according to the Election Commission's latest trends.
Savitri, not only notable for her independent candidature but also as the mother of BJP's Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal, has established a lead of 3,836 votes over her closest competitor, Congress's Ram Niwas Rara. Meanwhile, the BJP candidate and outgoing MLA Kamal Gupta finds himself in third place.
The counting of votes cast during the October 5 assembly elections began promptly at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, marking a critical juncture in Haryana's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Suspends Rebel Leader Chitra Sarwara Ahead of Haryana Elections
BJP Membership Drive Soars to New Heights in Tripura and North Bank Region
Novo Nordisk Under Fire: Congressional Scrutiny on Drug Prices
Mayawati Urges Dalit Leaders to Sever Ties with the Congress
Congress Salutes Anura Kumara Dissanayake's Presidential Victory in Sri Lanka