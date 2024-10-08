Left Menu

BJP Gains Momentum in Haryana Elections, Faces Congress Challenge in J&K

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took the lead in Haryana elections, overcoming earlier trends favoring Congress. Simultaneously, the Congress-National Conference alliance advanced in Jammu and Kashmir's elections. A win in Haryana would bolster BJP ahead of crucial elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, while Congress gains strength in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 10:46 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surged ahead in the Haryana state elections on Tuesday, reversing initial trends that showed the main opposition, the Congress party, in the lead, according to TV channels.

Elections in Haryana and the conflict-ridden Jammu and Kashmir wrapped up over the weekend. This was the first significant popularity test for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government since his re-election.

While BJP led in Haryana with 51 seats over Congress's 33, the Congress-National Conference alliance made significant gains in the first provincial poll in a decade in Jammu and Kashmir, leading in 49 seats against BJP's 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

