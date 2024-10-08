Left Menu

Tight Races in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections as BJP and Congress Leaders Trail

In the latest results from the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, prominent leaders from both the BJP and Congress, including Ravinder Raina, Tara Chand, and Vikar Rasool Wani, are trailing in their respective constituencies against National Conference and Independent candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-10-2024 10:53 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 10:53 IST
Tight Races in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections as BJP and Congress Leaders Trail
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a closely watched Jammu and Kashmir assembly election, leading political figures from both the BJP and Congress are struggling to gain a foothold. BJP chief Ravinder Raina, standing in Nowshera, faces a significant deficit against National Conference's Surinder Choudhary, trailing by over 7,721 votes as per current counts.

Tara Chand, a former Deputy Chief Minister representing Congress in Chhamb, is also lagging, significantly outpaced by Independent candidate Satesh Sharma, while garnering approximately 1,728 votes compared to Sharma's 13,434 votes.

Further affecting Congress fortunes, former state president Vikar Rasool Wani is behind NC's Sajad Saheen in Banihal, trailing by nearly 6,000 votes. On other fronts, BJP's Shagun Parihar takes the lead in Kishtwar, whereas Harsh Dev Singh of the National Panthers Party trails his BJP cousin Balwant Singh Mankotia in Chenani.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024