Tight Races in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections as BJP and Congress Leaders Trail
In the latest results from the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, prominent leaders from both the BJP and Congress, including Ravinder Raina, Tara Chand, and Vikar Rasool Wani, are trailing in their respective constituencies against National Conference and Independent candidates.
- Country:
- India
In a closely watched Jammu and Kashmir assembly election, leading political figures from both the BJP and Congress are struggling to gain a foothold. BJP chief Ravinder Raina, standing in Nowshera, faces a significant deficit against National Conference's Surinder Choudhary, trailing by over 7,721 votes as per current counts.
Tara Chand, a former Deputy Chief Minister representing Congress in Chhamb, is also lagging, significantly outpaced by Independent candidate Satesh Sharma, while garnering approximately 1,728 votes compared to Sharma's 13,434 votes.
Further affecting Congress fortunes, former state president Vikar Rasool Wani is behind NC's Sajad Saheen in Banihal, trailing by nearly 6,000 votes. On other fronts, BJP's Shagun Parihar takes the lead in Kishtwar, whereas Harsh Dev Singh of the National Panthers Party trails his BJP cousin Balwant Singh Mankotia in Chenani.
(With inputs from agencies.)
