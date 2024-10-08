Pope Francis and the Globalization of the Cardinalate
Pope Francis has significantly impacted the Catholic Church by appointing cardinals from diverse global backgrounds. His intention is not to influence his successor but to broaden geographic representation. This shift highlights a move away from tradition, focusing on marginalized regions rather than established theological hubs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 11:34 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 11:34 IST
Pope Francis recently appointed new Catholic cardinals, adding to his influence on the group that will eventually elect his successor.
Yet, experts observe that his selections, often of lesser-known church figures from distant, underrepresented regions, are not aimed at shaping his heir but at expanding geographic diversity.
These appointments reflect Francis' vision for a Church attentive to the world's peripheries, moving away from traditional power centers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement