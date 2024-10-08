Left Menu

Haryana Election Showdown: BJP vs Congress in a Tight Race

In Haryana, a fierce electoral contest unfolds between the BJP and Congress as vote counting progresses. The BJP, aiming for a third term, leads marginally over the Congress, which seeks a comeback after a decade. Early trends show a dynamic race with changing leads as counting continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chadigarh | Updated: 08-10-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 11:37 IST
In a riveting electoral battle in Haryana, the BJP and Congress are neck-and-neck as votes are counted. The BJP inches ahead, seeking a third consecutive term, while the Congress eyes a return to power after ten years. Counting began amid tight security across the state.

By 10 am, Election Commission data revealed BJP dominance in 43 seats, leaving Congress with 34. The lead has shifted since the process began at 8 am, keeping observers on edge. Notably, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini leads in Kurukshetra, while former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda maintains his lead in Rohtak.

Congress hopeful Vinesh Phogat is slightly ahead in Jind. The INLD and Independents each hold a single lead. Despite exit polls favoring Congress, the BJP is confident in securing another term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

