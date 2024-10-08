Haryana Election Showdown: BJP vs Congress in a Tight Race

In a riveting electoral battle in Haryana, the BJP and Congress are neck-and-neck as votes are counted. The BJP inches ahead, seeking a third consecutive term, while the Congress eyes a return to power after ten years. Counting began amid tight security across the state.

By 10 am, Election Commission data revealed BJP dominance in 43 seats, leaving Congress with 34. The lead has shifted since the process began at 8 am, keeping observers on edge. Notably, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini leads in Kurukshetra, while former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda maintains his lead in Rohtak.

Congress hopeful Vinesh Phogat is slightly ahead in Jind. The INLD and Independents each hold a single lead. Despite exit polls favoring Congress, the BJP is confident in securing another term.

