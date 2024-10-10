Left Menu

New Leadership Selection Looms for J&K Congress Legislature

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress Legislature Party is set to meet in Srinagar to elect its leader following recent elections. Congress won six seats, while its ally, the National Conference, secured 42. Other parties and independents also gained representation. The elected leader will need party headquarters' approval.

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress Legislature Party is set to convene in Srinagar on Friday to select a new leader, according to a party spokesperson.

In the most recent state elections, held for the first time in a decade, Congress acquired six seats, with its coalition partner, the National Conference, winning an impressive 42. The BJP emerged with 29 seats, followed by the JKPDP with three. The People's Conference, CPI(M), and AAP each achieved one seat, while independent candidates secured seven.

The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Chief Tariq Hameed Karra will oversee the meeting as Congress MLAs gather to determine their Legislature Party Leader. The selected leader's appointment remains contingent upon the endorsement of the party's high command. On the previous day, the National Conference Legislative Party named its Vice President, Omar Abdullah, as the leader in Srinagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

