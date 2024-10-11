Left Menu

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris emphasized the need for de-escalation in the Middle East, addressing ongoing tensions due to wars in Gaza and Lebanon. She expressed these views during a press briefing in Las Vegas, signaling a call for diplomatic efforts and regional stability.

Updated: 11-10-2024 04:18 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 04:18 IST
Kamala Harris

U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has called for de-escalation in the Middle East, a region fraught with ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. Harris stressed the importance of downscaling tensions during remarks made to reporters in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Her statement comes as the Middle East remains a focal point of international concern, with Israel's active military engagements prompting widespread calls for diplomatic solutions.

Harris's comments underscore her commitment to advocating for peace and stability in the region, aligning with broader efforts to encourage dialogue and reduce hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

