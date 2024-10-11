Kamala Harris Criticizes Trump's Self-Centered Agenda

In a vigorous campaign speech, Kamala Harris, the US Democratic presidential candidate, condemned her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, for prioritizing his interests over those of the American people. Speaking to a crowd in Arizona, Harris criticized Trump's decision to avoid further debates as a disservice to voters.

Harris emphasized the importance of addressing critical issues that concern everyday citizens, contrasting her future-focused agenda with Trump's backward-looking vision. She argued that Trump fails to address security, cost of living, and other significant concerns.

Harris urged a diverse coalition of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents to support a new leadership that champions the needs of working families and unites Americans rather than dividing them. The upcoming election, she noted, is a choice between two very distinct paths for the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)