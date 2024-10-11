Left Menu

Political Storms Amid Natural Disasters: Harris and Trump's Battle Heats Up

Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden criticized Donald Trump for politicizing natural disasters, specifically Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Harris urged for leadership that respects dignity, while Trump attacked the Biden administration's response. The clash underscores strategic visits to key swing states amid looming election stakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lasvegas | Updated: 11-10-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 13:10 IST
Vice President Kamala Harris and the White House have criticized former President Donald Trump for his remarks on the federal response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton, accusing him of politicizing the deadly storms.

During a Univision town hall event in Las Vegas, Harris emphasized the need for dignified leadership in crisis situations, while Trump, speaking at the Detroit Economic Club, accused the Biden administration of inadequate disaster response.

Both Harris and Trump continue their strategic visits to key swing states, attempting to sway crucial voting blocs as election tensions mount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

