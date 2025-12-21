BJP's Triumph in Maharashtra: A Unified Political Strategy
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attributed the Mahayuti's success in municipal council polls to a joint effort by the BJP and government. Emphasizing development, Fadnavis led a positive agenda without criticizing opponents. The BJP emerged as the dominant party, with significant gains in local governance.
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed the Mahayuti's resounding success in recent municipal council and nagar panchayat elections as a result of collective efforts by the BJP's organizational wing and the government.
Fadnavis emphasized the coalition's focus on a development-oriented campaign, steering clear of negative rhetoric against political adversaries. He highlighted the emphasis on the party's developmental achievements and future plans while attracting voter support.
The BJP emerged as the leading force in the elections, securing a decisive majority as the single-largest party, with 48% of its candidates elected in local bodies and a dominant presence of Mahayuti presidents across 75% of councils. The party's national leadership remains confident in the state unit's capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
