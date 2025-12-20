Modi's Northeast Push: Assam's Development and Political Strategy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Assam, highlighting the BJP's development projects and alleging Congress's historical neglect of the region. Modi inaugurated a new terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport and emphasized Assam's role as a gateway for India's development. He criticized the Congress for allegedly supporting infiltrators.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a public event in Assam, accused the Congress of decades-long neglect of the Northeast while highlighting the BJP-led government's corrective measures. Criticizing Congress's alleged plans to include Assam in East Pakistan, he lauded Gopinath Bordoloi's role in preserving the state's integrity.
Inaugurating the new terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Modi described it as India's first 'nature-themed airport' and emphasized its potential to boost Assam's economy and tourism. He stressed the terminal's blend of technological innovation and environmental sustainability, with the project involving a substantial local investment.
The Prime Minister alleged that Congress historically protected infiltrators, compromising Assam's security and identity, and commended the BJP for rectifying these past mistakes. He also highlighted the state's strategic importance in connecting with ASEAN nations and becoming an 'engine' for India's development.
