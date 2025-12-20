Left Menu

Modi's Northeast Push: Assam's Development and Political Strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Assam, highlighting the BJP's development projects and alleging Congress's historical neglect of the region. Modi inaugurated a new terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport and emphasized Assam's role as a gateway for India's development. He criticized the Congress for allegedly supporting infiltrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-12-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 22:44 IST
Modi's Northeast Push: Assam's Development and Political Strategy
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a public event in Assam, accused the Congress of decades-long neglect of the Northeast while highlighting the BJP-led government's corrective measures. Criticizing Congress's alleged plans to include Assam in East Pakistan, he lauded Gopinath Bordoloi's role in preserving the state's integrity.

Inaugurating the new terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Modi described it as India's first 'nature-themed airport' and emphasized its potential to boost Assam's economy and tourism. He stressed the terminal's blend of technological innovation and environmental sustainability, with the project involving a substantial local investment.

The Prime Minister alleged that Congress historically protected infiltrators, compromising Assam's security and identity, and commended the BJP for rectifying these past mistakes. He also highlighted the state's strategic importance in connecting with ASEAN nations and becoming an 'engine' for India's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025