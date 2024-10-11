Left Menu

UP Minister Defends BJP's Denial of Tribute Venue for SP Leader

Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar defended BJP's decision to deny Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav entry to Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre, citing security and construction issues. The refusal led to a political spat with SP accusing BJP of disrespecting Indian icons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:51 IST
Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp political tussle, Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has stood firm in support of the BJP-led government after Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling party of obstructing a tribute to socialist leader Jai Prakash Narayan. The minister attributes the decision to prohibit access to security concerns.

On Friday, the Lucknow Development Authority refused to grant Akhilesh Yadav permission to enter the Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre, highlighting the site's status as an active construction zone with potential hazards. Consequently, Yadav paid tribute to Narayan at a statue located outside the premises.

The dispute extended to accusations regarding the sale of the site, with Rajbhar countering that the BJP respects historical figures, citing several installations under their governance. Meanwhile, Yadav contested the sincerity of security justifications, pointing to a broader trend of perceived neglect by the BJP towards national icons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

