Historic Coalition in Jammu and Kashmir: Omar Abdullah to Lead Government

The National Conference, led by Omar Abdullah, has secured support from the Congress and other parties to form the first government in Jammu and Kashmir since it became a union territory in 2019. With a majority in the assembly, Abdullah plans to hold the oath-taking ceremony soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-10-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, the National Conference, headed by Omar Abdullah, has laid the groundwork for forming Jammu and Kashmir's first government as a union territory. Abdullah met with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to submit letters of support from coalition allies, paving the way for an imminent oath-taking ceremony.

Omar Abdullah was unanimously chosen as the leader of the National Conference Legislature Party, marking his second term as chief minister. During the recent elections, the NC secured 42 seats, while their ally, the Congress, won six. Together, they command a majority in the assembly, bolstered by support from independents and one AAP member.

The coalition marks the first government formation in Jammu and Kashmir since the state transition into union territories in 2019, following the scrapping of Article 370. Abdullah has urged the Lieutenant Governor to expedite the official processes to hold the swearing-in by Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

