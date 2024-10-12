Left Menu

Meta Platforms Dismantles Fake Account Network Amid Moldovan Election Turbulence

Meta Platforms removed a coordinated network of fake accounts targeting Russian speakers in Moldova before their election. These accounts aimed to discredit pro-European politicians, including President Maia Sandu, and support pro-Russian factions. Efforts were linked to fugitive businessman Ilan Shor and involved voter bribery attempts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 03:18 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 03:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development ahead of Moldova's October 20 election, Meta Platforms has dismantled a network of fake accounts targeting Russian speakers in the country. The tech giant announced the removal of accounts and pages violating its policy on coordinated inauthentic behavior. Authorities in Moldova have also blocked numerous Telegram channels and chat bots associated with attempts to sway the election by bribing voters.

President Maia Sandu, a pro-European figure seeking re-election, has placed the referendum on EU membership at the heart of her campaign. The fake accounts reportedly criticized Sandu and other pro-EU politicians, while promoting pro-Russian parties. Meta's intervention underscores the ongoing battle against misinformation and election meddling in this ex-Soviet republic.

The orchestrated operation involved Russian-language news brands disguised as independent entities across various platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram. Moldovan investigators have linked these activities to supporters of the exiled businessman Ilan Shor, known for his criminal record. They are believed to have paid off tens of thousands of voters through Russian bank accounts, raising concerns over the influence of foreign entities in Moldova's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

