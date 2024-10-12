Trump's Campaign Seeks Heightened Military Security Amid Iranian Threats

Donald Trump's campaign has intensified its call for enhanced security measures, citing significant threats from Iran. This request encompasses military aircraft capable of intercepting missiles, armored vehicles, and increased air space restrictions over rallies.

The demand underscores Trump's narrow escape from assassination attempts, raising the urgency for resources normally reserved for active presidents. Trump has accused the Biden administration of intentionally limiting resources amidst this political landscape.

The Secret Service asserts that Trump receives extensive protection, aligning with national security priorities. This situation highlights ongoing tensions as Trump navigates threats linked to the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

