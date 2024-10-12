Kerala Governor and Chief Minister Clash Over Gold Smuggling Controversy

Kerala's political atmosphere is charged with tension as Governor Arif Mohammed Khan hits back at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his remarks on gold smuggling activities. In a recent statement, Governor Khan accused the CM of keeping critical information in the dark about activities that potentially threaten national security and integrity.

The Governor emphasized that when the chief minister is the source of such sensitive information, it becomes imperative for him to inquire why the CM withheld it from him. Governor Khan pointed out contradictions in CM Vijayan's statements, noting that while the CM denied any anti-national activity, he simultaneously acknowledged in a letter that gold smuggling harms the national economy.

The situation escalated as Governor Khan summoned the Chief Secretary and DGP for explanations over the CM's remarks on gold smuggling in Malappuram and related allegations. In response, the Chief Minister criticized this move as exceeding the Governor's constitutional authority. Amid these developments, CPI(M)'s state secretary and the Congress-led UDF weighed in, each presenting their perspectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)