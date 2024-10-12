Left Menu

Kerala Governor and Chief Minister Clash Over Gold Smuggling Controversy

Kerala's political scene sees tension as Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan exchange accusations over gold smuggling reports. The Governor questions the CM's silence on alleged anti-national activities. The CPI(M) criticizes media narratives, while Congress condemns the CM's portrayal of Malappuram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 16:18 IST
Kerala Governor and Chief Minister Clash Over Gold Smuggling Controversy
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's political atmosphere is charged with tension as Governor Arif Mohammed Khan hits back at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his remarks on gold smuggling activities. In a recent statement, Governor Khan accused the CM of keeping critical information in the dark about activities that potentially threaten national security and integrity.

The Governor emphasized that when the chief minister is the source of such sensitive information, it becomes imperative for him to inquire why the CM withheld it from him. Governor Khan pointed out contradictions in CM Vijayan's statements, noting that while the CM denied any anti-national activity, he simultaneously acknowledged in a letter that gold smuggling harms the national economy.

The situation escalated as Governor Khan summoned the Chief Secretary and DGP for explanations over the CM's remarks on gold smuggling in Malappuram and related allegations. In response, the Chief Minister criticized this move as exceeding the Governor's constitutional authority. Amid these developments, CPI(M)'s state secretary and the Congress-led UDF weighed in, each presenting their perspectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024