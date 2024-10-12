Left Menu

Congress Clashes with RSS Chief over Minority Remarks

The Congress party criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for comments on minority conditions in Bangladesh, accusing him of supporting divisive agendas. Congress President Kharge questioned Bhagwat's ties to BJP's policies on unity, while also challenging PM Modi's Urban Naxals allegations. Tensions over minority rights persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 16:27 IST
Congress leader Pawan Khera (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party launched a verbal attack on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat following his recent comments regarding the condition of minorities in Bangladesh. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused Bhagwat of endorsing a political agenda that fosters division in India, stating that his stance aligns with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) divisive strategies.

In a related criticism, Kharge addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that Congress was driven by 'Urban Naxals'. He denounced Modi's view, claiming that systematic atrocities against scheduled castes and tribes are taking place in BJP-ruled states. Kharge asserted that the Prime Minister ought to tackle these pressing issues rather than deflect attention.

Adding to the discourse, Congress leader Pawan Khera pointed out contradictions in Bhagwat's statements, highlighting the RSS chief's support for global Hindu unity while condemning similar calls for minority unification in India. At an event in Nagpur, Bhagwat had underscored the enduring threat posed to all minorities by radical violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

