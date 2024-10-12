Political Family Dispute Over Minor Incident: Politics or Personal Vendetta?
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's nephew, Aditya Singh, faced police action for allegedly obstructing a government campaign in Madhya Pradesh. A viral video showed him arguing with police. Singh, once a local municipality leader, dismissed the incident as minor, suggesting political motives amidst BJP internal disputes.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh disclosed that his nephew, Aditya Singh, was recently booked in Madhya Pradesh over what he termed as a 'petty issue.'
The Madhya Pradesh police registered an FIR against Aditya Singh and his driver for allegedly obstructing a governmental campaign in the Guna district, as confirmed by police reports. A video of Singh holding a cigarette during a verbal altercation with government staff, including a policewoman, gained traction on social media.
Aditya Singh, known for his previous role as the president of Raghogarh municipality, was said to have a minor flaring disagreement upon encountering a street play. Digvijaya Singh remarked that the incident did not merit significant attention and attributed the controversy to internal BJP conflicts, suggesting that certain party members were disgruntled over missed Cabinet opportunities. He further criticized the MP government following a recent drug haul in Bhopal, labeling it a significant blemish.
