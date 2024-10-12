Left Menu

US Judge Probes Boeing Plea Deal Amid Fatal Crashes

A federal judge is examining a plea deal between Boeing and the Justice Department following two deadly 737 MAX crashes. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris plans to release her medical records in contrast to Donald Trump. Also, a Texas man has dropped his abortion-related lawsuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 18:27 IST
A U.S. federal judge is closely reviewing an agreement in which Boeing has pledged to plead guilty to fraud in connection with two fatal 737 MAX crashes. On Friday, Judge Reed O'Connor stopped short of deciding whether to accept or reject the deal as Boeing's attorneys and federal prosecutors made their case.

Vice President Kamala Harris announced plans to release her medical records, drawing a contrast with Republican counterpart Donald Trump. Harris's medical disclosure emphasizes her health readiness for presidential duties, according to an aide.

In legal news, a Texas man has dropped a high-profile wrongful death lawsuit involving abortion pills after reaching a settlement. The case had attracted national attention as one of the first private suits under a state abortion law.

