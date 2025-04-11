US Judge Upholds Trump Immigration Registration Rule

A federal judge in Washington has allowed the Trump administration to enforce a rule mandating that immigrants living illegally in the United States register with the federal government. Failure to comply could result in fines or imprisonment.

Despite facing legal challenges from groups such as the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights and United Farm Workers of America, Judge Trevor McFadden ruled that the plaintiffs lacked the standing to bring the lawsuit. He stated that the potential harms cited were speculative and failed to show that the rule undermined their missions.

The decision has drawn criticism from immigrant rights advocates. Nicholas Espiritu of the National Immigration Law Center expressed disappointment, warning that the ruling forces immigrants into a dilemma between registering and facing potential deportation or refusing and facing penalties.

