Left Menu

US Judge Upholds Trump Immigration Registration Rule

A U.S. judge has upheld a Trump administration rule requiring immigrants illegally residing in the U.S. to register with the federal government. The rule faced challenges from immigrant rights groups but was approved due to insufficient evidence of harm. The decision poses critical choices for affected immigrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 06:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 06:32 IST
US Judge Upholds Trump Immigration Registration Rule
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge in Washington has allowed the Trump administration to enforce a rule mandating that immigrants living illegally in the United States register with the federal government. Failure to comply could result in fines or imprisonment.

Despite facing legal challenges from groups such as the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights and United Farm Workers of America, Judge Trevor McFadden ruled that the plaintiffs lacked the standing to bring the lawsuit. He stated that the potential harms cited were speculative and failed to show that the rule undermined their missions.

The decision has drawn criticism from immigrant rights advocates. Nicholas Espiritu of the National Immigration Law Center expressed disappointment, warning that the ruling forces immigrants into a dilemma between registering and facing potential deportation or refusing and facing penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025