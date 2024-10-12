Udhampur Unites in Festive Triumph: Dussehra Celebrations Light Up the Night

On Saturday evening, the sports stadium in Udhampur echoed with the vibrant celebrations of Dussehra, marked by an overwhelming sense of enthusiasm and religious fervor. Thousands of attendees gathered to witness the symbolic burning of effigies of Ravana, Kumbkarna, and Meghnatha, representing the timeless victory of truth over evil. Heightened security measures, including the deployment of CRPF personnel and a Dog Squad, were put in place to ensure a safe celebration.

An artist portraying Lord Ram delivered a resonant message to the crowd: 'Today is Vijayadashami, a celebration of the triumph of good over evil. We encourage everyone to abstain from drugs and embrace the teachings of Lord Ram.' The event saw the presence of District Development Commissioner Saloni Rai (IAS), along with MLAs Balwant Singh Mankotia, Pawan Kumar Gupta, and R.S Pathania, among other notable figures from various departments and the public at large.

Concurrently, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah attended Dussehra festivities at Srinagar's SK Stadium. In a hopeful address, Abdullah expressed the desire for displaced individuals to return home, emphasizing the importance of unity and inclusivity. He affirmed, 'We think of not only the Kashmiri Pandits but also the people of Jammu, ensuring they feel embraced by the National Conference government.'

Vijayadashami signifies the culmination of the Navaratri festival, observed on the tenth day of Ashvin according to the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar, corresponding to September and October in the Gregorian calendar. It also marks the onset of preparations for Diwali, the celebrated festival of lights occurring twenty days later.

(With inputs from agencies.)