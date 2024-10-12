Left Menu

Udhampur Unites in Festive Triumph: Dussehra Celebrations Light Up the Night

Dussehra celebrations in Udhampur witnessed a massive turnout as effigies of Ravana were burned, symbolizing the victory of good over evil. Dignitaries and thousands of participants attended, with security ensured by CRPF personnel and a Dog Squad. The event highlighted messages of unity and the beginning of Diwali preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 22:04 IST
Udhampur Unites in Festive Triumph: Dussehra Celebrations Light Up the Night
Artist dressed up as Lord Ram. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday evening, the sports stadium in Udhampur echoed with the vibrant celebrations of Dussehra, marked by an overwhelming sense of enthusiasm and religious fervor. Thousands of attendees gathered to witness the symbolic burning of effigies of Ravana, Kumbkarna, and Meghnatha, representing the timeless victory of truth over evil. Heightened security measures, including the deployment of CRPF personnel and a Dog Squad, were put in place to ensure a safe celebration.

An artist portraying Lord Ram delivered a resonant message to the crowd: 'Today is Vijayadashami, a celebration of the triumph of good over evil. We encourage everyone to abstain from drugs and embrace the teachings of Lord Ram.' The event saw the presence of District Development Commissioner Saloni Rai (IAS), along with MLAs Balwant Singh Mankotia, Pawan Kumar Gupta, and R.S Pathania, among other notable figures from various departments and the public at large.

Concurrently, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah attended Dussehra festivities at Srinagar's SK Stadium. In a hopeful address, Abdullah expressed the desire for displaced individuals to return home, emphasizing the importance of unity and inclusivity. He affirmed, 'We think of not only the Kashmiri Pandits but also the people of Jammu, ensuring they feel embraced by the National Conference government.'

Vijayadashami signifies the culmination of the Navaratri festival, observed on the tenth day of Ashvin according to the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar, corresponding to September and October in the Gregorian calendar. It also marks the onset of preparations for Diwali, the celebrated festival of lights occurring twenty days later.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024