Boeing's Legal Battle, Migrant Controversies, and Trump's Bold Campaign Actions: A Compendium of U.S. Domestic Developments
A U.S. judge questions Boeing's plea deal over two fatal crashes. Seattle Hilton workers strike for better conditions. Harris contrasts her health with Trump's as tax cut pledges and anti-immigrant rhetoric dominate his campaign. Trump leads Harris on international conflicts, while Pemex faces a deadly gas leak incident in Texas.
A U.S. judge is critically examining Boeing's agreement to plead guilty to fraud following two fatal 737 MAX crashes. Prosecutors and Boeing's attorneys have defended the plea deal before U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor in Fort Worth, while victim families' attorneys urge its rejection.
Strikes by Hilton hotel workers in Seattle, seeking wages and staff improvements, enter their first week, backed by the Unite Here union. The walkout involves 374 workers from two prominent Seattle Airport hotels, demanding reversal of COVID-19 era financial cuts.
Vice President Kamala Harris has publicly shared her medical report, showing good health as she marks a clear contrast with former President Donald Trump's physical disclosures. Harris's active lifestyle and healthy eating habits are highlighted in a letter from her doctor.
